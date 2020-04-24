The NFL is doing a solid job under the circumstances, but Roger Goodell’s lack of charisma led to an odd exchange with New York Jets fans.

The NFL and ESPN deserve credit for putting together the first “virtual” draft in the league’s history. However, that doesn’t mean we’re going to be spared from cringeworthy moments involving NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The monitor with fans behind Goodell during every pick could have been a nice touch, but Goodell has to make it weird. When the New York Jets were up, he encouraged the Gang Green fans to start booing him.

Roger Goodell has been so cringeworthy this draft pic.twitter.com/cafuLvdm6u — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) April 25, 2020

“C’mon Jet fans, I haven’t heard any Jet boos. Let’s go,” Goodell said to the fans. After a few seconds of dead air, he repeated himself. “C’mon, let’s go!”

The Jets fans started to boo him in unison, as is tradition at NFL draft proceedings, but so many of these interactions feel so forced. It’s not just the Jets fans that are subject to Goodell’s awkwardness.

Earlier in the draft, he tried to do the “skol” chant with Minnesota Vikings fans, and much like the Jets, it was super strange to watch.

Again, it feels harsh to criticize Goodell under the circumstances. Completing the entire draft in a virtual setting is unprecedented and the NFL is doing a much better job than most expected.

With that said, we can’t allow an entire draft go by without ripping Goodell, right? The NFL and Bud Light Seltzer are teaming up to donate $1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon for every tweet with the hashtag “Boo The Commish.”

Thanks to your boos, a tradition remains at the #NFLDraft this year. Remember to continue to use #BooTheCommish during the Draft, and Bud Light Seltzer will give $1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500K through April 25th. pic.twitter.com/VuwFyL13WO — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) April 22, 2020