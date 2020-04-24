The New York Jets stood firm at 11 in round one, but they are reportedly making calls to try and move up on day two of the 2020 NFL draft.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there’s buzz about the New York Jets potentially trading up. In that scenario, Rapoport believes the Jets would not be targeting a wide receiver, but a cornerback. It’s unclear exactly what player or position the Jets are interested in.

Some buzz on Round 2:

— Among the players the #Bengals like at No. 33 are Ross Blocklock & Denzel Mims.

— #Colts (34) & #Dolphins (39) open to moving out.

— #Saints (CB? LB?), #Jets (CB?), #Jaguars (OT?), #Falcons among the teams who have made calls to move up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

This makes sense for a few reasons. Two first-round graded cornerbacks dropped out of the first round, Trevon Diggs and Kristian Fulton. The Jets actually met with both Diggs and Fulton at the combine, so their selection wouldn’t be out of left field either.

The Jets certainly need help at cornerback. Pierre Desir is the only starting caliber outside corner on the roster, and he’s only on a one-year deal. It’s a near certainty that the Jets will walk away with a corner by the end of the night, but few had them taking one in the second round.

Sam Darnold needs weapons on offense. the Jets current No. 1 receiver is Breshad Perriman, that’s not okay. They need to address the position and many believed they would address it early.

However, it’s not often that a team gets the chance to take a first-round talent at a premium position in the second round. That value might be too much for general manager Joe Douglas to pass up.

He would still be able to get a wide receiver or two in the third round if this is the case. This deep class at wide receiver gives the Jets options that they never thought they were going to have. The Jets are still likely to pick a wide receiver in round two until proven otherwise, but don’t be shocked if they go defense with this pick.

If there’s one thing we know about Douglas, it’s that he loves a good value.