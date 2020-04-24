The New York Giants have reportedly “made calls” in regards to trading up during the Friday portion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

As day No. 2 of the NFL Draft arrives, the New York Giants still have a significant gap between their second and third-round selections. They currently hold the No. 36 overall and No. 99 overall picks.

They should look to trade up in order to lessen that gap en route to potentially selecting either a center or an edge rusher. And according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, that’s exactly what they may be doing.

Rapoport reports that the Giants are one of the teams to have “made calls” about possibly trading up in Friday’s portion of the draft (second and third rounds).

A couple more teams to keep an eye on: The #Bears and #Giants have made calls about a potential trade-up quickly on tonight. We’ll see what transpires, but a good opportunity for action early. https://t.co/ygA2GHDbq6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

Of course, the Giants would need to find a partner, the toughest job in any potential trade. But if they can, they need to execute the deal, pronto. A gap of 63 picks is way too wide especially when you still possess a number of glaring holes throughout the roster.

Rapoport states the Dolphins could be looking to move off their No. 39 overall pick, so there’s a slim possibility the Giants could move up to that spot.

If available, the Giants may target guys like Zack Baun, Yetur Gross-Matos, or Lloyd Cushenberry in the second round. Baun and Gross-Matos could bolster their pass rush while Cushenberry could be their center for the long-term future.

Last night, the Giants improved their offensive line by drafting Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas in the first round. We’ll see if they continue to address the line on Friday.