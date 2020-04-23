The New York Jets want an offensive tackle at 11 and if they can’t get one, then Joe Douglas may make a deal with some old friends.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, there is an unconfirmed rumor that the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles have a draft-day deal in place. If all four of the top tackles are off the board at 11, Douglas would send the pick to the Eagles, in return the Eagles would send the Jets 21, Rasul Douglas, and another draft pick.

This is an interesting rumor that makes little sense for the Jets. They wouldn’t be getting the appropriate value for 11 and Rasul Douglas isn’t a starting cornerback. Douglas has never started more than seven games in a season and has struggled mightily when given playing time.

In 2019, Rasul Douglas allowed 16 yards per completion and six touchdowns. There’s no guarantee that he would be an upgrade over Bless Austin and Arthur Maulet. The rumor has picked up some steam because general manager Joe Douglas reportedly convinced Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to draft Rasul Douglas in 2017.

Douglas has shown a love for his former teams. He added a number of Ravens’ castoffs since taking over as GM of the Jets and it stands to reason he would like to add a player he personally drafted. However, it doesn’t make sense that he would take less value in round one simply because he drafted Rasul Douglas three years ago.

The one skill that Joe Douglas has displayed since taking over as Jets GM is his ability to value players properly. It seems unlikely he’d throw that away on the most important night of his career to this point.