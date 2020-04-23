Draft day is finally here. We’ll find out soon enough whether the New York Giants take Isaiah Simmons, a tackle, or trade back from No. 4.

We’re just hours away from the NFL Draft. After months of speculation, we’ll finally find out what New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman intends to do in the first round.

The expectation is that they’re going to either take Clemson All-American linebacker Isaiah Simmons, one of the top offensive tackles, or trade back a few spots and accumulate more draft capital.

Giants fans are torn on what would suit their team best for 2020 and beyond.

You can make a case for each scenario, as none of the aforementioned options would be bad moves.

As we’re winding down to the start of the annual event, here’s a reason for each possible decision.

Draft Isaiah Simmons

It’s rare when a player who can help you in all three levels of the defense comes along. The Giants defensive unit has struggled for years in just about every facet, and Simmons would help fix many of its present flaws.

Having Simmons on the defense would also help confuse opposing offenses. On first down, he might line up as an edge rusher, on second down, he may be at safety, and then on third down, he could line up at slot corner.

Head coach Joe Judge has stressed the importance of employing versatile players. Simmons is by far the most versatile defensive player in this draft, which is why he’d be the perfect addition for Big Blue.

Draft an offensive tackle

Along with versatility, Judge wants his team to possess strength and physicality. The best way to build a physical team is to beef up the offensive line. Fortunately, for the Giants, there are four offensive tackles projected to go in the top third of the first round — Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, Andrew Thomas, and Mekhi Becton.

Selecting a tackle would also help protect the Giants’ most prized possession in Daniel Jones and open running lanes for Saquon Barkley. In addition, the pick would be a young piece on the offensive line to perform alongside Will Hernandez.

It’s a deep draft for offensive tackles, but you can’t fault Gettleman if he takes one with his first pick.

Trade back from No. 4

It may annoy some Giants fans to hear this, but it’s not going to be a quick fix to turn the team into a contender. That’s why trading back a few spots to accumulate draft capital in both 2020 and 2021 is a viable option.

Often when you have a top-five pick in the draft, you’re in need of a quarterback. The Giants don’t need one though, considering they took Jones last year with the No. 6 overall pick. Nonetheless, there are two teams searching for that franchise face — the Miami Dolphins, who own the No. 5 pick, and the Los Angeles Chargers, who own the No. 6 pick.

Both organizations may want to move up to ensure they can draft Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert. The Giants could thus trade back and still draft either Simmons or one of the offensive tackles, and in the process, add to the number of picks they carry in both 2020 and 2021. The Dolphins have three first-round picks this year and two first-round picks next year, something that would be very intriguing for Gettleman.

The veteran general manager has never traded back during his time as a front-office leader. But hey, there’s a first for everything.