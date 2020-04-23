The New York Giants have major holes to fill on both sides of the ball and it’s up to Dave Gettleman to plug in those gaps.

Time is of the essence for New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. After two lackluster seasons in his current role, he needs a strong draft to prove his worth to Giants ownership.

Gettleman’s nine wins in his first two seasons just won’t cut it. There needs to be a significant improvement in the win column or the Giants will likely be looking to pair first-year head coach Joe Judge with another GM.

New York has its quarterback in Daniel Jones and its star weapon in Saquon Barkley. Now the team needs to fill the holes around those franchise cornerstones. Expect Big Blue to add extra help on the offensive line and some plug-and-play guys on the defensive side of the ball.

Round 1 — No. 4 — TBA

Round 2 — No. 36 — TBA

Round 3 — No. 99 — TBA

Round 4 — No. 110 — TBA

Round 5 — No. 150 — TBA

Round 6 — No. 183 — TBA

Round 7 — No. 218 — TBA

Round 7 — No. 238 — TBA

Round 7 — No. 247 — TBA

Round 7 — No. 255 — TBA