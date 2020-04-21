Episode No. 21 of the Wide Right Podcast dives into what the New York Giants could and should do during the upcoming NFL Draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft will finally commence this Thursday evening. And while it’ll be a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’ll also be one of the biggest drafts in Dave Gettleman‘s career.

Gettleman is entering his third draft as the New York Giants general manager and will be making a number of decisions, all of which will be crucial to the future of the organization along with his overall job security.

And if you’re still unprepared on what these decisions may be, don’t worry, because the Wide Right Podcast has you covered.

On the newest episode (No. 21) of the program, we take a deep dive into what the Giants could (and should) do in Thursday’s opening round. Will they draft for need and take an offensive lineman? Will they go with the “best player available” route and draft Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons? Could Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown be in the mix?

There’s definitely a right answer to the position Gettleman should address on Thursday, and it’s only a short amount of time until we find out if he chooses correctly.

We’ll also discuss the team’s overall needs heading into the annual event. The list is, unfortunately, a long one, but when you’ve won just 12 games in three years, there tends to be a multitude of holes throughout the roster.

The first round of the draft will air this Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET, while rounds two and three will air this Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds will then occur on Saturday starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.

You can find and listen to the newest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio and Megaphone.