The New York Giants are reportedly “extremely motivated” to trade down in the first round. Will they execute a deal?

We’re almost two whole days away from the NFL Draft. Nearly 48 hours until we’re able to see NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announce the 2020 selections from his New York home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event will additionally be special for New York Giants fans. They’ll finally find out if their team chooses an offensive tackle, Isaiah Simmons, or Derrick Brown in the first round. Fans will also be able to see if Big Blue trades back, a potential scenario that reportedly seems to be gaining steam.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants are “extremely motivated to move” from their No. 4 overall pick.

This is likely why the report of them “researching” Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was leaked. They’re trying to persuade teams, such as the Miami Dolphins (No. 5 overall) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6) into swapping picks with them. If the Giants were to go back to No. 5 or 6, they’d still likely possess the opportunity to select Simmons, Brown, or a dominant offensive tackle while acquiring more draft ammo.

New York would also hold a significant amount of leverage in a potential trade. Take, for example, a possible pick-swap with the Chargers, who may want to jump Miami in order to select the quarterback of their choice (Herbert or Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa). The Giants could ask for their second-round pick (No. 37 overall) and really work on improving the offensive line or the edge rusher spot early in the draft.

Time will only tell if a pick-swap is made, and time is certainly running out for a number of teams. The 2020 NFL Draft commences this Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.