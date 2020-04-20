Ty Lue wants to be an NBA head coach again. His history with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving adds a layer of intrigue to his search.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue would be “down” for coaching Kyrie Irving again. The Brooklyn Nets star played for Lue in Cleveland and the two won a title together in 2016.

“The former Cavaliers coach is, in fact, interested in the Nets gig, according to a source, following a Yahoo! report that Irving prefers Lue on Brooklyn’s sideline,” wrote Bondy.

Lue, 42, wants to be a head coach again and Brooklyn could be the perfect place for him. The Nets recently parted ways with Kenny Atkinson in what was seen as a “mutual” decision.

The retired NBA point guard worked well with Irving and LeBron James during his time as head coach of the Cavaliers so he has a handle on what it’s like to coach star players. So long as Irving and Kevin Durant approve of Lue, the rest of the team will likely fall into place.

As Bondy notes, Lue recently turned down a three-year, $18 million contract offer from the Los Angeles Lakers. If the Nets really want the championship-winning head coach, team owner Joe Tsai will have to open up his checkbook.

At the moment, the Nets, along with the rest of the NBA, is waiting to see what comes next. The coronavirus pandemic has put the current season on hiatus and thus, teams like the Nets are playing it slow on the head coaching front.

In the meantime, Jacque Vaughn is the interim head coach and the Nets are in a playoff spot. There’s been some speculation that Irving and Durant could return for a playoff run, but neither player nor the Nets have confirmed any of those suspicions.