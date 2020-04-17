The New York Liberty closed out the 2020 WNBA Draft’s first round by filling their UConn quota and adding an Asia Durr teammate.

The first-round fun didn’t stop with the selection of Sabrina Ionescu.

The New York Liberty made two more selections before the opening round of the 2020 WNBA Draft concluded. Connecticut forward Megan Walker was the No. 9 overall pick, while Jazmine Jones of Louisville went three picks later at No. 12.

Both picks were acquired in a Wednesday trade that sent the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, Tina Charles, to the defending-champion Washington Mystics. Washington sent the pick that became Jones, while the prior selection came from the Dallas Wings.

Walker was an early entry to the WNBA Draft. She saved her collegiate-best for last, breaking out with All-American honors. Her 2019-20 averages topped out at 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds. She joins fellow UConn alumnae Kia Nurse and Kiah Stokes on the Liberty roster.

“Sabrina Ionescu needs people to catch her assists. It would have been interesting to see what the Liberty did if Ruthy Hebard was still on the board, but with that option gone, Walker was a logical choice,” ESPN’s Graham Hays said in a post-draft review. “She should be able to play off Ionescu in New York the same way Sabally did at Oregon, punishing teams that give her space on the 3-point line. She showed she could handle a lot of scoring responsibility at UConn this season, even as a focal point for opposing defenses for the first time.”

Meanwhile, the Liberty closed out the first round with the selection of Jones, who formerly played with last year’s No. 2 overall selection and New York guard Asia Durr. The Tallahassee native earned All-ACC first-team honors this past season in addition to making the conference’s All-tournament Team. She ultimately put up 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds over 32 games.

“Jones probably doesn’t project as a big-time scorer in the WNBA and needs to continue working on her three-point range,” Hays said afterward. “But she should be an instant contributor defensively and is a good passer and a tremendous personality and locker room presence.”

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags