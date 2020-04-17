The NFL has gone virtual for its voluntary offseason programs this year, and New York Jets safety Jamal Adams isn’t expected to take part.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has had to make massive changes this offseason. This includes altering the voluntary offseason program to a virtual format. The program will begin on Monday, April 20 and end no later than Friday, May 15.

Taking into consideration the definition of “voluntary,” it’s clear there will be a number of players who don’t participate. This likely will include New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter additionally reports the Jets “have not expressed” interest in signing Adams to an extension and that he could be someone to keep an eye on during draft week in regards to a potential trade.

The Jets entertained offers for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams at last year’s trade deadline; might be a name to monitor again during draft week. https://t.co/ScBUoLoiVr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2020

The Jets would easily receive at least a first-round pick for Adams, a sensational talent who’s proven to be one of the league’s top safeties over the last few years. In 2019, he earned his second Pro Bowl bid in as many seasons. He was a second-team AP All-Pro in 2018 and then earned first-team honors this past campaign.

Last season, Adams’ name certainly came up prior to the Oct. 29 trade deadline. Joe Douglas fielded calls, an act that upset Adams despite the fact that that’s his job as the team’s general manager.

One team that’s been linked to Adams via the trade market is the Dallas Cowboys, who may still pursue him this offseason. They’d likely need to give up their first-round pick this year (No. 17 overall) and additionally either their second or third-round pick (No. 51 and 82 overall, respectively).