NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks the New York Giants should take an offensive player in the upcoming draft’s opening round.

Drafting for need or drafting the best player available has been a lingering discussion surrounding the New York Giants this offseason. With fans fed up, Dave Gettleman‘s ultimate decision in next week’s opening round could go a long way in how the future shapes out for this organization.

Filling the necessary gaps in the roster would likely have the Giants taking an offensive tackle in the first round. Drafting the best player available, on the other hand, would potentially lead to Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons coming to East Rutherford.

And if it were up to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, he’d take the former route.

“I absolutely think the Giants should go offense in the first round,” Jeremiah told reporters on a Thursday conference call, per Dan Benton of Giants Wire. “I think they should go tackle. They need to protect Daniel Jones.

“I know things are not good on defense, but offensive tackle is the place you have to go at No. 4 to help both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. And I’d round back and go offense in the second-round again or a cornerback like Jaylon Johnson.”

As far as a specific tackle is concerned, Jeremiah believes one of the more talented Alabama standouts in this draft class will be the guy.

“I’ve said [Iowa’s Tristan] Wirfs for a while,” Jeremiah said. “As we come down the stretch I’m beginning to think it’s Jedrick Wills.”

Barring a pick swap, the Giants may be in the position to draft any of the top four offensive tackle prospects at No. 4 overall — Wills, Wirfs, Andrew Thomas, and Mekhi Becton. If they pass on each, the Giants could select Simmons and then potentially take USC’s Austin Jackson early in the second round (No. 36 overall) if he’s available.

Any of the five aforementioned tackles would start immediately on this Giants team, a ballclub that’s been weak at that position for years. They’d likely be thrown in at the right tackle spot before transitioning to the left. That is, if left tackle Nate Solder struggles, which he certainly has for the majority of the last two years.

I agree that the Giants should address the offensive tackle spot in the first round. Heck, I also believe they should take a center in the second. But taking Gettleman’s perception of the draft into consideration, there’s a significant chance they’ll select the best player, aka Simmons if he’s available.