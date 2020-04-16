New York Rangers fans will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to skate with Adam Graves and other members of the 1994 championship team.

New York Rangers fans have a great opportunity to skate with Adam Graves and the 1994 Stanley Cup championship team while donating money to provide food to those who need it throughout the world.

The “All In Challenge” will give fans an opportunity to bid on this event while using the money raised to feed that suffering through this horrible time.

The “All-In Challenge” touts itself as the largest digital fundraiser in history. It was created by Fanatics founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin, along with Alan Tisch, Gary Vaynerchuk.

Rubin, an e-commerce billionaire, is a co-owner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage of food resources in the world right now. Students who depend on meals at school, the elderly who are hunkering down inside, and many more are suffering from food insecurity.

Athletes, celebrities, and musicians all have stepped up to provide personal items and/or fan experiences to raise as much money as possible.

They have selected some great programs to donate 100% of all money raised by this program. The nonprofit organizations that will tackle this so important task are Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, which is directly benefiting Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

The Rangers Deal

Rangers president John Davidson posted a video accepting the challenge on behalf of the club.

The details for the event include winners being coached by Mike Keenan in a game that will take place on the ice at Madison Square Garden. Mark Messier, Brian Leetch, Mike Richter will be facing-off against Keenan’s team, though not every player for the ’94 team will be there.

The game will be announced by the greatest duo in Rangers broadcast history, Sam Rosen and JD. The full description of the event can be seen here.

The bidding for this event begins at $50,000.

Other Sport Auctions

The All In Challenge offers several other opportunities to bid on events.

Batting lessons from Alex Rodriguez

Ultimate New York Giants game day experience with Eli Manning.

Sit in the War draft room with Allan Houston and the New York Knicks.

Daytona 500 package which includes a ride-a-long with Denny Hamlin and signed fire suit.

Of course, there are some big money offers but Rubin and his staff wanted to give every day fans an opportunity to get involved. They are also including “Fan Experience” tickets. 10 tickets for $10 dollars will give fans opportunities to win different packages.

If there was ever a time to want to help others during these very difficult circumstances, now would be the time to step up.

Who knows, maybe you can be the one getting yelled at by head coach Keenan while facing off against Messier on the Garden ice?

Anyone have $50,000 or so to lend me?