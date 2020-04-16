Caesars Sportsbook has released the 2020 over/under win totals for each NFL team, and the New York Giants aren’t expected to improve by much.

Over the last three campaigns, the New York Giants have sunk deeper and deeper as a franchise. Having won 12 games combined, they’ve ended with a top 10 draft pick each season and are losing their credibility by the year. Needless to say, the majority of the fanbase is fed up heading into 2020.

There are some out there that are staying optimistic though. A new coach, a developing quarterback, a sensational running back, and potentially Isaiah Simmons or an offensive tackle for the future coming out of the draft could lead to a big improvement next season.

But according to Caesars Sportsbook, this all won’t make that much of a difference.

Caesars recently revealed the over/under win totals for each NFL team this year, with the Giants coming in at over/under 5.5 wins after emerging victorious in four games last season.

Big Blue also has 60-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, 25-1 odds to win the NFC, and 8-1 odds to win the NFC East. Their odds to make the playoffs are additionally plus-450, while the odds for them to miss out on the postseason for the fourth straight year are minus-600.

Nonetheless, they’re not projected to come in last in the division. The Washington Redskins carry 22-1 odds to win the NFC East and possess a 4.5 over/under win total. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are tied for the highest over/under win total in the division at 9.5.

The Baltimore Ravens and the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs lead the NFL with over/under win totals of 12. The latter holds the highest odds to win Super Bowl 55 at 4-1.