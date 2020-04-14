Former XFL defensive back and West Virginia standout Dravon Askew-Henry will now be joining the New York Giants.

The New York Giants have officially signed XFL standout and former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry, per Michael Eisen of the team’s official website.

While the Giants did not announce the terms of the contract, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported back in March that Askew-Henry’s deal is for two years. The team’s press release states the transaction is contingent upon the passing of a physical once the league lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Askew-Henry played 49 games at West Virginia University. At the collegiate level, he recorded 208 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 10 passes defended, per Sports-Reference. He was twice named an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

In 2019, Askew-Henry signed as a rookie free agent with his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers. The organization parted ways with him before the start of the regular season though.

After not landing an NFL gig, Askew-Henry moved onto the XFL, where he played for the New York Guardians. In five games, the defensive back racked up 11 total tackles. This included a four-tackle performance during the Guardians’ Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Vipers.

While from Pittsburgh, Askew-Henry does indeed have New York ties outside of the XFL. He’s actually the cousin of former New York Jets cornerback and seven-time Pro Bowler Darrelle Revis.

In March, Askew-Henry told Howie Kussoy of the New York Post that he’s willing to play both safety and cornerback for the Giants.

“I’m not going to worry about the outcome. I’m just going to control what I can control,” he said. “I can come in and play safety, nickel or corner, and I feel like I’ll be a very valuable piece to them.”

The 24-year old will compete with Grant Haley and Sam Beal to start at the nickel corner spot once the Giants are able to return to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.