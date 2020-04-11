The New York Giants-Odell Beckham Jr. saga has had it’s ups and downs, and maybe it’s time for it to end altogether.

If you thought the headlines involving the New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. would end after the team traded him in March 2019, you were dead wrong. It’s a team in too big of a market and a receiver who’s, for the most part, highly outspoken.

Mix the two together and you end up with a strange and interesting saga, one that’s still existent over a year after the aforementioned deal that sent OBJ to Cleveland for Jabrill Peppers and a pair of 2019 draft picks.

So when the Giants published an interactive social media post this week in which you had to select one quarterback, running back, and receiver from five choices, it was a “here we go again” type of moment.

In the wide receiver section, they included the great Amani Toomer, Super Bowl 46 champs Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks, the current Giants veteran Sterling Shepard, and the man who caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl 42, Mr. Plaxico Burress.

You can only pick 3. One from each category. GO! pic.twitter.com/FhI5kMCEW1 — New York Giants (@Giants) April 9, 2020

But no OBJ.

Why? Is there a deeper meaning to this? Are the Giants taking a subliminal shot at their former wideout who hasn’t exactly been quiet since his departure?

Neither the Giants nor their social media team will give you the answers to the above questions. It’s a proud organization, one that doesn’t feel the need to explain itself. The team’s higher-ups don’t want to engulf themselves in another situation involving someone they parted ways with 13 months ago.

So with that said, it leaves the fans to figure it all out for themselves. There’s no correct way to perceive the snub of Beckham on this list, just like there’s no incorrect way.

No answer is right. No answer is clear.

But what is indeed clear is the fact that this saga between Big Blue and the three-time Pro Bowler has taken such a strange turn over the years.

This was once a guy who lit up East Rutherford along with the city of New York starting in 2014. The one-handed catches, the little slant routes that turned into touchdowns with his unmatched speed, and if we’re going to be completely honest, the saving of numerous jobs. I truly believe if it wasn’t for the selection of Odell, then Eli Manning, Tom Coughlin, and Jerry Reese would’ve been out of the organization earlier than they actually were.

He’s the guy who once inked a historic five-year, $90 million contract extension prior to the 2018 campaign, a move that brought joy to Giants fans of all ages. “OBJ’s new deal runs through 2023.” It was a rush to see those words.

Many New Yorkers loved him, despite the fact that he found himself on a number of off-field headlines — the video showing the “white powdery substance” along with the kicking net fiasco. The ups and downs of OBJ were truly something else. But when he strapped on that helmet with the “NY” decal, he was a star.

Now, he’s turned the page and has been a little petty towards the Giants. Things have been said, other things have been reported. The Giants have tried to remain quiet. But, for one reason or another, they’ve essentially left him off a list of their greatest wide receivers.

And with not a whole lot of sports-related news to talk about, it’s become another headline in the history of the Giants and Beckham’s relationship.

As I said before, perceive the newest episode of this long-winded reality show all you want. But at the end of the day, the saga between these two parties has become very strange, very unpredictable, and quite frankly, it needs to end. I don’t know about anyone else, but I hope it does sooner rather than later.