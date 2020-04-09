Former New York Jet Chris Johnson has been involved with gang violence in the past. Now, he’s a suspect in a murder-for-hire case.

Chris Johnson was once one of the top running backs in the NFL. His 2,006-yard 2009 season is still one of the greatest in NFL history and earned him the CJ2K nickname. He wasn’t playing at that level by the time he came to the New York Jets in 2014 though.

Sadly, Johnson found himself in some unpleasing off-field headlines throughout his career. Johnson’s first run-in with gang violence came shortly after his time with the Jets. According to TMZ, the three-time Pro Bowler was shot in a gang-related incident in 2015. He survived, but his friend Dreekius Johnson didn’t.

Now, TMZ is reporting that new intelligence believes the attack was meant to kill CJ2K. Months later in 2016, known Florida gangster Dominic Bolden killed two men who are believed to have been the shooters in the 2015 incident.

The court document goes on to say that as a reward for killing the two men, Johnson would help Bolden become a leader in DTO, an infamous drug trafficking operation in Florida.

Per the report, an eyewitness stated that Johnson provided Bolden “with funds and an individual who could continually supply Dominic Bolden with as much narcotics as needed to supply the DTO.”

TMZ also reports that the court documents accuse Johnson of helping with the everyday operations for DTO.

Johnson has not been formally charged with any crimes. TMZ heard back from Johnson’s representation, who said, “There’s no validity to any of these accusations.”