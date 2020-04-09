The New York Giants have reportedly waived 23-year-old linebacker Nate Harvey with a failed physical designation.

Last year, the New York Giants took it upon themselves to sign linebacker Nate Harvey as an undrafted free agent. He played his college ball at East Carolina and was hoping to be the main character in another one of those great NFL stories in which the overlooked athlete emerges a star.

Yes, anything is possible, but the latest reported move has hindered his potential to fill those massive shoes. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants have waived Harvey with a failed physical designation.

From NFL's transaction report: Aldrick Rosas signed his RFA tender, which will pay him $3.26M in 2020. Giants kept Rosas off the market by giving him second-round tender.

Also, LB Nate Harvey was waived with a failed physical designation. Got hurt in rookie minicamp last year. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 8, 2020

Harvey suffered what was a season-ending knee injury during mini-camp last year. He was thus placed on injured reserve before he even had the chance to really prove himself.

In two years with East Carolina (17 games), Harvey recorded 67 total tackles (47 solo) with 24.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Prior to his time with the Pirates, Harvey played his initial pair of collegiate campaigns with Georgia Military Junior College.

His efforts during his senior season in 2018 led to him winning the AAC Defensive Player of the Year Award.

It’s unclear what the next steps will be for Harvey at this point. Maybe the Giants reach out to him when he’s finally healthy again? Obviously, the organization saw something in his game that they liked, considering they gave him a chance when the entire league passed on him in the draft. Therefore, it’s certainly not an impossible or unheard-of scenario.