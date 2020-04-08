Monday would’ve been the first day of the New York Giants offseason program, which could’ve been a huge benefit to the struggling franchise.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everyone’s lives in a way that no one can fathom. We’re all coping with this the best way we can, hoping things will return to normal soon enough.

With the exception of NFL free agency and draft talk, the sports world has been at a standstill for nearly a month. The NFL offseason programs have been delayed indefinitely. Monday was supposed to be the start of offseason programs for teams employing new head coaches, such as the New York Giants. All other teams were to begin on Monday, April 20.

The beginning of the offseason program would’ve benefitted every Big Blue player as they become accustomed to the new coaching staff. Yes, the players were given their playbooks, but there obviously won’t be any walkthroughs. Therefore, each player is yet to know where exactly they need to be on certain formations.

All in all, this would’ve been invaluable for newly hired head coach Joe Judge and three particular players, who likely would’ve benefitted the most if the Giants were able to come together as a team this week.

Daniel Jones

This is the obvious one. Entering his second year, quarterback Daniel Jones needs to know the ins and outs of new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s playbook.

The 2019 No. 6 overall draft selection is highly intelligent and will be able to pick up the offense whenever the league gives teams the nod to begin their programs. Nonetheless, it would’ve been ideal for him to go over fundamentals, the new formations, and his overall reads for each play.

Nate Solder

You wouldn’t think left tackle Nate Solder, who’s entering his 10th season in the league, would benefit from offseason workouts. But, there were indeed discussions following last season of the possibility of Solder moving to the right side of the line.

As it stands right now, Solder is expected to once again line up on Jones’ blindside. Cam Fleming, on the other hand, may compete against Nick Gates for the right tackle job. But all of that can change if the Giants draft an offensive tackle in the first round of the upcoming draft.

If the Giants underwent offseason workouts this week, Solder could’ve worked with offensive line coach Marc Colombo on footwork and hand placement when it comes to either of the two tackle spots.

Julian Love

Julian Love will certainly see more playing time in 2020 than he did during his rookie campaign last year. The versatile defensive back has a chance to be the team’s starting free safety or slot corner. This week, Love could’ve worked with new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in order to determine which position suits him best.

Right now, the NFL season is in limbo. We simply have no idea when or if teams will be able to report for offseason workouts. Nevertheless, the workouts will play a huge role for Giants players as they try to become acclimated with the new coaching staff.