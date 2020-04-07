The New York Jets have officially re-signed 26-year-old inside linebacker James Burgess ahead of the 2020 regular season.

Last year, James Burgess proved to the New York Jets that he’s someone worth keeping for the near future.

In his fourth year in the league and first with Gang Green, Burgess played 10 games (all starts) in the absence of C.J. Mosley, who only participated in a pair of matchups due to a lingering groin injury. During that span, Burgess recorded 80 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, one pick, five passes defended, and one forced fumble.

So with that said, the Jets felt it was necessary to reward him with an extension, one that he officially signed this week.

The contract will be a one-year, $925,000 deal with an $825,000 base salary and $50,000 signing bonus.

New York originally claimed Burgess off waivers in May of last year. They then waived him in August prior to re-signing him to the practice squad. The Jets promoted him to the active roster in late October, and the rest is history.

Burgess really assisted a Jets defense that was stricken with injuries. Along with Mosley’s setbacks, the team additionally lost inside linebacker Avery Williamson to a torn ACL during the preseason. Thus, the Jets needed guys like Burgess to step up for the majority of the campaign.

New York was 6-4 with Burgess on the field and 1-5 without him. He certainly played a part in the defense finishing second in the league with 86.9 rushing yards allowed per game and tying for first with 3.3 yards allowed per carry.