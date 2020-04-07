New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is certainly helping a local business out during these strange and difficult times.

The economic struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic are real. Local and small businesses are losing money and shutting their doors around the country. So with that said, many people are encouraging not only the act of social distancing but also the support of these businesses so they’re able to recover when this tragedy is eventually put behind us.

Joe Douglas is certainly listening to the message. According to New Jersey bartender Ryan Holsten, the New York Jets general manager is tipping $100 whenever he orders takeout from Chatham’s River Grille, per Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media.

Holsten claims Douglas has ordered takeout from the local business the last three Sundays and has tipped that same amount each time. It’s a fantastic gesture, one the workers show excitement over when it occurs.

“I was amazed,” Holsten says. “Super nice guy.”

Holsten’s girlfriend additionally spoke about the gesture on Reddit.

Joe Douglas doing good things for the cause pic.twitter.com/Na8b3fVV4z — Carp (@robcarpenter81) April 6, 2020

Douglas is currently preparing for his first draft as the leader of the Jets front office. Last year, New York hired him in early June after parting ways with Mike Maccagnan. The veteran general manager took part in his final draft with the team in April of that year.

Unfortunately, Douglas’ inaugural draft with the team will be different than anything we’ve seen in the past. The league will be holding the annual event in a virtual setting this year to accommodate social distancing requirements, as we do our best amid the worst of times.