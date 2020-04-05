WFAN Sports Radio will be re-airing New York Giants games from their Super Bowl 42 and 46-winning seasons throughout April and May.

In the mood for some New York Giants-related nostalgia amid the blackout of the sports world? Well good news, because WFAN Sports Radio has you covered.

Every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET throughout April and May, WFAN will be re-airing games from Big Blue’s Super Bowl 42 and 46-winning seasons. The first re-air — the Giants’ 2007 wild-card victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — will occur this Sunday night.

The following Sundays in April will include the NFC Divisional Round win over Dallas, the NFC Championship win over Green Bay, and the Super Bowl 42 victory over the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

The month of May, on the other hand, will be exclusively for games from the 2011 season. May 3 will be the Giants-New York Jets matchup from Week 16 of that year. Then, May 10, 17, 24, and 31 will respectively be the wild-card victory over Atlanta, the NFC Divisional Round win over Green Bay, the NFC Championship win over San Francisco, and the Super Bowl 46 victory against New England.

Tune in tonight at 7PM ET on @WFAN660 to re-live the 2007 Wild Card Playoff game… it's going to be a good one 😉 pic.twitter.com/1BEtsWydDI — New York Giants (@Giants) April 5, 2020

Of course, in either season, the Giants overcame the odds en route to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. They were a five-seeded team in the 2007 postseason and were able to win three consecutive road games in the NFC Playoffs. In total, they won 11 straight road matchups including the Super Bowl, in which they were technically the away team.

Then again in 2011, everyone wrote them off when the Cowboys went up by 12 with 5:41 remaining in a Week 14 matchup. If the Giants lost that game, they would’ve dropped to 6-7 and likely missed out on a potential playoff run. But then, Eli Manning and the Giants pieced together a remarkable comeback victory, which included Jason Pierre-Paul blocking a game-tying field goal attempt in the waning seconds

The victory was part of a late-season run that saw the Giants win three of their last four regular-season games. They rode that momentum into the playoffs, and the rest is history.

You can tune into WFAN at 660 AM or on radio.com.