The New York Giants are reportedly “unlikely” to bring edge rusher Markus Golden back. The veteran recorded 10 sacks last year.

The need for a dominant edge rusher in a New York Giants uniform was clear this offseason. A consistent pass rush would certainly help out a young Big Blue secondary that struggled mightily in 2019.

Last year, the Giants employed Markus Golden on a one-year deal, and his production week-in and week-out led to 10 sacks, the franchise’s first double-digit sack total since Jason Pierre-Paul had 12.5 in 2014. It was a goal for the Giants — and a wish for many fans — to bring him back in free agency. But according to Jordan Raanan, that’s “unlikely” to occur.

Raanan additionally reports that Golden has been seeking an annual value of $10 million, per sources. It’s a price tag that many teams aren’t attracted to, despite what he was able to do in 2019.

Yes, last season was a productive campaign for the 29-year-old, but he definitely has a history with the medical tent. He’s only played two full seasons out of the five total years he’s been in the league. Golden took part in just four and 11 games in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

There’s still a chance he could be in blue for 2020 and beyond. It’s not like a potential deal has completely fallen through. But being that he’s officially been a free agent for over two weeks now, it’s clear a stalemate between the two parties is present.

At the moment, Over The Cap has New York’s cap space total at nearly $18.25 million. So even if the organization was willing to give Golden the type of money he wants, it may not be the best decision financially. The front office will likely want to keep around $8-10 million for in-season emergencies and rookies.