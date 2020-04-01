The New York Giants continue to make moves in free agency. On Wednesday, they announced the signing of long snapper Casey Kreiter.

Joe Judge loves his special teams. There’s no doubting that, especially since “special teams coordinator” was at the top of his resume from 2015-19. So with that said, the newly hired head coach is certainly motivated by the New York Giants‘ latest acquisition.

On Wednesday, Big Blue decided to sign veteran long snapper Casey Kreiter. The contract length will encompass one season, according to Michael Eisen of the team’s official website. The financial specifics of the deal are still unclear.

Kreiter is a proven long snapper in this league, having made the Pro Bowl back in 2018. He spent the last four seasons with the Dever Broncos. Kreiter originally underwent two training camp stints with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 and 2015 after going undrafted out of Iowa in the former year.

The 29-year-old has mainly played special teams in his pro football career thus far. Last year, he was on the field for 146 of the Broncos’ special teams snaps while taking part in just one offensive play. In college, he spent time as an offensive and defensive lineman in addition to his role as a long snapper.

Kreiter will compete with Colin Holba and Drew Scott for the starting job. The long snapper role has been held by Zak DeOssie for much of the last 13 years. After the Giants drafted him in 2007, DeOssie played in 199 games from 2007-2019 and only missed nine matchups throughout his career.

DeOssie found himself on injured reserve in November of last year due to knee and wrist injuries. The two-time Pro Bowler’s future in the league is unclear, as he’s currently a free agent.