The New York Jets are reportedly bringing back another one of their free agents on a one-year deal. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gang Green is welcoming back quarterback David Fales.

Jets have agreed to bring back QB David Fales on a 1-year deal, per source. Fales was the No. 2 QB to Sam Darnold for most of last season and could fill that role again this year. He played for Adam Gase and Dowell Loggains in Chicago and Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2020

The 29-year-old was signed by the Jets in September 2019 after the team lost both Sam Darnold and Trevor Siemian to injuries. The Jets released him five days later but brought him back on Oct. 4. New York named Fales the primary backup to Darnold after releasing Luke Falk due to injury and poor performance.

Fales’ prior experience with head coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains likely played into his favor. The San Jose State alum worked with the pair in both Chicago (2014-16) and Miami (2017-18).

Over a career that began in 2014 as a sixth-round pick of the Bears, Fales has thrown 48 passes. He’s ultimately completed 31 for 287 yards and one touchdown.

His only experience with the Jets to date was eight snaps split between two blowout games against Philadelphia and Oakland. The only stat Fales put up in 2019 was a seven-yard sack taken at the end of a 31-6 loss to the Eagles.

At San Jose State, Fales was the all-time leader in yardage (8,382), touchdown passes (66), and completion percentage (68.1%). He would help guide the Spartans to their first bowl win in six years in the 2012 Military Bowl, throwing for 395 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-20 win over Bowling Green. SJSU also won a program-record 11 games in 2012 and appeared in the Associated Press poll for the first time since 1976.

While Darnold is entrenched as the team’s starting quarterback, New York will pay extra attention to his backup. Darnold has struggled to stay healthy in his first two years, having missed six games to injury and illness. The Jets lost all six of those games, which isn’t acceptable for a team hoping to make a playoff push.

Late December signee Mike White, a former fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, is also on the roster.

