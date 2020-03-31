Rumors suggest that the New York Giants will select Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons in the upcoming draft’s first round.

We’re officially less than a month away until we hear, “the pick is in.” The 2020 NFL Draft will occur from April 23-25, so the New York Giants have a limited amount of time to answer multiple questions. Will they trade back from No. 4 overall? Will they take the best player in the first round or draft for need?

It’s unclear if the former question will garner a “yes.” But according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, the latter certainly has “best player” written all over it.

Miller recently stated that “many NFL scouts” believe the Giants will draft Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons on day one.

If the Giants were to draft for need, they would certainly address the offensive tackle spot and likely select Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs. The stud player was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season and additionally won the 2019 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year Award.

They could additionally move back to No. 6 overall. If the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6) want to jump the Miami Dolphins (No. 5) in hopes of landing Tua Tagovailoa, they could swap picks with Big Blue. New York would thus receive the Chargers’ original selection along with another pick or possibly multiple other picks. Simply speaking, the Giants would hold a ton of leverage in that scenario.

Simmons is an extremely versatile and talented player who could be the leader this Giants defense has needed ever since the departure of Landon Collins. He can play up in the box as well as in the secondary in more of a defensive back-type role.

This past year, Simmons recorded 104 total tackles with 16.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and three picks for the Tigers.