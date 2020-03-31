NBC Sports Network will broadcast the New York Giants’ 2009 road win over the Dallas Cowboys, the first-ever game in what’s now AT&T Stadium.

Quarantined without live sports due to the coronavirus pandemic? No need to worry, New York Giants fans, because NBC Sports Network has you covered.

On Tuesday night, NBCSN will be broadcasting the Giants’ 2009 road victory over the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. What’s memorable about this matchup is that it was the first Cowboys home game in their then-brand new stadium, which opened up in May 2009. It was originally called “Cowboys Stadium” prior to it becoming “AT&T Stadium” in 2013.

Relive the first game ever played at Cowboys Stadium TONIGHT at 9:30pm ET on NBCSN!#FootballWeekNBCSN@Giants pic.twitter.com/tx9utxBsE7 — #FootballWeekNBCSN (@SNFonNBC) March 31, 2020

During this Week 2 battle, the Giants emerged victorious by a score of 33-31 to improve to 2-0. Of course, they started that year 5-0 before finishing 8-8 and missing the playoffs. Nonetheless, let’s only discuss one of the better moments of that season, shall we?

In front of thousands of Cowboy fans, quarterback Eli Manning impressively portrayed his ability to remain cool and calm under pressure. Then then-sixth-year pro completed 25 of his 38 throws for 330 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Touchdown passes were to former Giants wideouts Mario Manningham and Steve Smith.

Down 31-30 late in the fourth quarter, Manning was able to lead a drive from Big Blue’s 25-yard line all the way down to Dallas’ 19, having completed seven passes to set kicker Lawrence Tynes up for a 37-yard field-goal attempt.

Just like in overtime of the January 2008 NFC Championship Game, Tynes blocked out the crowd noise. He knocked the field goal through, but the conversion was negated due to a Dallas timeout. The icing of the veteran kicker didn’t do much though, as Tynes’ second kick looked even better than the first, which just squeaked inside the upright.

After the game, Eli signed the wall of the visiting locker room, writing, “9/20/2009, 33-31, first win in the new stadium.”

The game will be shown on Tuesday evening at 9:30 p.m. ET.