Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen is having a disappointing season and could be at the end of his tenure with the team.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has put sports on hold in a historic turn of events. Basketball has never been in such a perplexing place and neither has the role of Jarrett Allen on the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets selected Allen in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-11, 237-pound big man has worked his way to become the team’s starting center ever since. Allen hasn’t been perfect and struggles to remain consistent. Nonetheless, he’s shown a great deal of promise and the understanding was that the Nets would continue to develop him.

This all changed after the firing of Kenny Atkinson. The former head coach was always high on Allen and had faith in him. After Atkinson was fired, Allen lost his starting job to DeAndre Jordan, whom the Nets signed to a four-year deal last offseason.

In 64 games this season, Allen is averaging 10.6 points and 9.5 rebounds on 64.6% shooting from the field. Both his rebound total and field-goal percentage are career-highs.

Allen’s defense is the main point of concern, especially as of late. Over the Nets’ final eight games prior to the league’s suspension, he recorded a team-worst minus-49. It’s been very obvious this season that he isn’t the Allen of the past, especially compared to last year when he showed he could easily be this team’s primary center for the future.

Not only is Allen struggling, but Jordan is simply playing better. After all, Jordan is averaging more rebounds off the bench than any other player in the league. Prior to the season’s suspension, rumors began to swirl that the Nets would be exploring a potential trade involving Allen.

The replacement of his biggest supporter, Atkinson, with current interim head coach Jacque Vaughn, hasn’t been beneficial for Allen thus far and things could easily continue to worsen for the 21-year-old.

Management is in the process of building a contending team in Brooklyn. They signed Jordan to a relatively significant deal so they clearly possess faith in him, and both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant should be ready to go next season.

Plus, the Nets could really have something going when it comes to the young Nicolas Claxton, who may very well end up becoming another viable option at the five.

It’s important to note that Vaughn is willing to do anything to become the permanent head coach of the Nets. That includes making moves that are only in the very best interest of the team. If benching Allen is the answer, he won’t hesitate to do so.

As a result, it may be in the team’s best interest to part ways with Allen and attempt to turn him into a valuable piece that will help them contend next year. If Claxton ends up showing promise, Allen will no longer have a role.

Whenever the season does resume, Allen is arguably going to be under more pressure than anyone else on the roster. He’ll be fighting to stay alive. While Allen’s numbers themselves haven’t been atrocious this year, his play is displaying an obvious dip compared to the past. He’s had his moments but definitely needs to show the organization that he still holds many more in store.

At this rate, things aren’t looking too good for him. Atkinson’s departure could’ve certainly marked the end of Allen’s tenure in Brooklyn.