Tight end Evan Engram and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson are two New York Giants who may be traded away this offseason.

There are always trade rumors swirling in the NFL, especially when the draft creeps closer. This year, there’s actually more time for this amid the cancelation and suspension of sporting events due to COVID-19.

These types of rumors have certainly found their way to a number of players around the league, and New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson are no exception this offseason.

Both Engram and Tomlinson were part of former general manager Jerry Reese’s last draft class in 2017. Big Blue selected Engram No. 23 overall and Tomlinson No. 55 overall.

Current general manager Dave Gettleman has spent the offseason bolstering the tight end and defensive line groups, and this is just one of the numerous reasons why trade rumors are swirling between the pair of individuals.

Why trade rumors are surrounding Engram

When healthy, Engram is one of the most dynamic pass-catching tight ends in the NFL. The key phrase in that sentence is “when healthy” though. Engram missed 14 games in his first three seasons and is currently rehabbing from foot surgery.

In the 34 games he’s played, he’s productively caught 153 passes for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s certainly struggled with blocking though. This is why the Giants choosing whether to exercise Engram’s fifth-year option will be one of the organization’s more significant decisions this offseason.

When Engram was sidelined for the final seven games of the 2019 campaign, Kaden Smith stepped in and developed a rapport with Daniel Jones. The then-rookie caught 31 passes for 268 yards and three scores.

With Garrett Dickerson and C.J. Conrad already under contract, Gettleman recently signed Levine Toilolo and Eric Tomlinson. The latter played three games for the Giants last year and both will likely be used in jumbo packages.

Reports: Giants agree to terms with TE Eric Tomlinson Read ⤵️ — New York Giants (@Giants) March 28, 2020

All of a sudden, the Giants will have six tight ends under contract. And with several other roster needs present, it might behoove Gettleman to trade his most talented option at that very position.

One of the possible trade scenarios is for Gettleman to package Engram and the team’s second-round pick (No. 36 overall) in order to trade back into the first round. Then, they could select one of the top prospects at the offensive tackle or pass rusher positions.

Why trade rumors are surrounding Tomlinson

Tomlinson is one of the most underrated and versatile defensive linemen in the league. In a 3-4 scheme, he can line up anywhere in the trenches. Despite often facing double teams, he’s recorded 158 total tackles in his three seasons with the Giants.

Big Blue was already fielding a nice starting defensive line rotation that included Tomlinson, Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, and B.J. Hill. Then Gettleman signed Austin Johnson, who spent his first four seasons portraying his talents for the Tennessee Titans. Johnson recorded 23 combined tackles last season.

Reports: Giants agree to terms with DL Austin Johnson Read ⤵️ — New York Giants (@Giants) March 26, 2020

Tomlinson is entering the final year of his rookie deal. There’s uncertainty on whether or not he’ll be re-signed, especially since Gettleman gave the franchise tag to Williams. Gettleman came under heavy scrutiny after trading for Williams last season. It was a strange move then and will look worse if Gettleman isn’t able to sign him to a long-term deal.

As talented as Tomlinson is, there’s no way the Giants can pay both him and Williams, and you’d figure Gettleman would prioritize the latter.

With the possibility of Tomlinson leaving via free agency after the 2020 season, the Giants would want to receive something besides a compensatory pick for his departure. This is why there’s speculation that the Giants will trade Tomlinson either before or during the draft.

As was stated before, these are all just rumors. It’s possible both Engram and Tomlinson will remain Giants. But if Gettleman is going to trade a current player, it’ll likely be either one of them, if not both.