New York Red Bulls superfan, Marco Alvarado, is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and wants his struggle to educate others.

It’s never hard to spot New York Red Bulls‘ fan, Marco Alvarado, at the Red Bull Arena. He wears a Red Bull bucket hat, sits in Section 107 and gets very agitated. He’s usually the life of the party.

Even when scrolling down on social media, one can easily spot Alvarado. He often writes something comical on social media, posts funny videos or pictures—a lot of which has something to do with the Red Bulls.

When Alvarado didn’t post anything for a week, something was wrong. When he finally posted a video on Friday, there was a look on his face that many people haven’t seen before.

He was calm and downcast.

It can hit anyone, from celebrities to senators to even MLS fans’ fellow supporters.

Alvarado has been battling coronavirus symptoms since March 18.

“It’s really scary. I’ve never been so scared in my life. Just brushing your teeth is like you’ve been running a marathon,” the Red Bull supporter said in a video he posted on Facebook on Friday.

“Nine days in a roll, fever of at least 101 and that’s with the DayQuil, NyQuil thing. In eight days, I lost like eight, nine, pounds ’cause you don’t want to eat anything at all.”

Alvarado got tested and is waiting for the results. But since he has so many of the symptoms, he’s positive that he did catch the virus.

Alvarado’s wife, Evelyn, (she attends the Red Bulls games with him) and one of his children are also experiencing the symptoms.

The RBNY fan noted that he’s feeling better in the video. His temperature is back to normal and he’s eating more. Alvarado is begging for people to stay cautious.

“Guys, this is no joke,” he said. “Please, please, please, if you’re still healthy, stay away. We’ve seen people that are very, very young passing away in a few days. I mean it’s just amazing how this can actually devastate people.

“Not everybody’s the same so don’t think that ‘It’s going to be okay, it’s just a cold.’ No, it’s not. Don’t go there because once you get it, there’s no turning back. You have to survive it.”

Alvarado also noted how crucial it is for people to tell their relatives they love them during this time.

“Stay well and tell your family you love them every day ’cause if you get this it can kill you,” he told ESNY.

Alvarado has been an RBNY fan since 2007 and has been to the team’s only MLS Cup final appearance in 2008, which was a 3-1 loss to Columbus Crew in California.