When the coronavirus struck, Sam Darnold was doing offseason work with his throwing coach. Now, he’s trapped with two friends.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is quarantined in his Southern California home. He’s not alone though, as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Washington Redskins quarterback Kyle Allen are alongside him.

Darnold and Josh had been working out with their throwing coach Jordan Palmer. Kyle’s lease had just ended when the Redskins traded for him, so he ultimately joined the other two at Darnold’s house to crash and workout.

It was a normal offseason with the three working out in a rotation with Palmer. But COVID-19 unfortunately exploded and put the country on lockdown. Now, the three quarterbacks are quarantined together in the home.

This can create some complications. Darnold and Josh are very close friends, but they’re also division rivals. They’re right on top of each other as they work on their playbooks and talk to coaches. That makes going through this offseason even trickier than it normally is.

This quarantine can also be devastating for all three quarterbacks. Darnold is unable to put in work with his new offensive line or wide receivers, which will harm their chemistry. Josh isn’t able to work with Stefon Diggs and build any sort of on-field relationship. Kyle has yet to work with any new teammates as well.

On the other hand, Darnold should know how to deal with quarantine. When he had mono during the 2019 season, he wasn’t allowed to leave the house while recovering. At least this time he’s able to hang out with friends.

This is a huge offseason for Darnold, who’s entering his third campaign as a pro. If he doesn’t show marked improvement, his job could be in jeopardy. The one advantage he has though is being able to talk football with two other quarterbacks during the outbreak.