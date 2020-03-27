The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expressing interest in cornerback Darryl Roberts, who the New York Jets recently released.

The New York Jets have parted ways with a number of defensive backs this offseason, and Darryl Roberts has unfortunately found himself amid the mini overhaul. Gang Green decided to cut the cornerback last Saturday after four seasons with the team.

But according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the 29-year-old may not be on the market for long. Tomasson reported on Thursday that the Minnesota Vikings are actually expressing interest in Roberts ahead of the 2020 campaign.

#Vikings have expressed interest in CB Darryl Roberts, cut by Jets last Saturday. But they haven't made an offer and other teams might be higher on his potential list. Roberts, a four-year veteran, had a career-high 11 tackles vs Vikings in 2018, 2 for loss, and 2 passes defended — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 27, 2020

Roberts was originally a seventh-round selection. The New England Patriots took him with the No. 247 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Marshall University. He didn’t last too much time on the field in Foxborough, as he suffered a season-ending wrist injury in his inaugural preseason matchup.

The Pats waived Roberts in September 2016. New York claimed him off waivers the following day, and the rest is history.

In 13 games (10 starts) last year, Roberts recorded 63 combined tackles (58 solo), one pick, and six passes defended. His tackle total was a career-high.

Roberts’ release was just one year after the Jets signed him to a three-year, $18 million extension. He was slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 campaign.

The Vikings’ apparent interest in Roberts comes almost a few weeks after they released three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes. The Indianapolis Colts have since acquired the seven-year pro.

If Roberts were to suit up in Minnesota next season, he’d be joining a secondary that allowed 233.6 passing yards per game in 2019 (15th in the NFL).