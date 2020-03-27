New York Giants wideout Sterling Shepard has picked up making beats as a new hobby in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The COVID-19 pandemic has many people throughout the world staying inside. It’s exactly what should be done, as social distancing and social isolation can only be beneficial when it comes to the prevention of this virus.

So with that said, many are picking up new hobbies in their now-more-than-enough spare time, and New York Giants wideout Sterling Shepard is no exception. In a video shown via the Giants Twitter account, Shepard speaks on how he’s begun making beats.

Sterling Shepard picked up a new hobby 👀🎶 pic.twitter.com/gxmibTCdS8 — New York Giants (@Giants) March 27, 2020

“So after working out, playing with the kids, playing video games, this is another thing I’m trying to pick up just to make the time go by,” he says in the video.

Shepard wouldn’t be the only player in the NFL who’s dabbled in the music industry. New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has additionally hit the studio in the past. He’s released rap projects such as his “Life’s a Gamble” album and an extended play titled “My Side of Things – EP.”

It’ll be very cool to see what Shepard makes of this new hobby. When you think about this pandemic, you wonder just how long we’ll have to self-quarantine. Shepard may have plenty of time on his hands over the coming months, so who knows where this activity could take him?

Shepard is coming off his fourth year in the league, a season in which he played a career-low 10 games. He experienced multiple trips to the concussion protocol. By year’s end, he caught 57 balls for 576 yards and three touchdowns.