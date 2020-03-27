March Madness may not be around, but the New York Giants Twitter account has still pulled through with an intriguing bracket for fans.

Bored with all the free time you have amid the coronavirus outbreak? Don’t worry, because the New York Giants Twitter account has you covered.

On Thursday, Big Blue released a bracket in which you can vote on the best game in franchise history. It contains a 16-seed format, with the 1990 NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers at the top in what would be the one-seed spot.

Vote to decide the GREATEST game in Giants history ⬇️ Follow the thread: pic.twitter.com/LLSWk5Z6IP — New York Giants (@Giants) March 26, 2020

In the thread, the account has you select the winners via Twitter polls. The voting for the first round of matchups will run out on Friday evening around 7 p.m. ET, so fans have a limited time to portray their opinions.

Notable matchups include the Super Bowl 25 win over Buffalo up against the 2007 NFC Divisional Round win over Dallas. My favorite head-to-head is probably the Super Bowl 46 victory over the New England Patriots against the 1958 NFL Championship vs. the Baltimore Colts, aka “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”

There are definitely a few honorable mentions for the bracket, such as the 2011 NFC Championship win over the 49ers. During that game, New York ousted the opponents 20-17 in overtime after forcing a fumble deep in San Fran’s end of the field.

Arguably the best Giants game I’ve ever watched is the 2008 Week 16 win over the Carolina Panthers. It was a battle at Giants Stadium to see which team would receive home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Giants defeated Carolina that night 34-28 in overtime behind three rushing touchdowns from Brandon Jacobs and 215 rushing yards from Derrick Ward.