New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo shared his frustration via Twitter but received unexpected reactions.

Just like everyone in and around the New York City market, New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo is frustrated with the nationwide lockdown and pandemic.

The 2014 first-round draft pick shared his frustration over Twitter on Monday. Followers didn’t seem to appreciate his sarcastic humor though.

Read my lips for my thoughts on the quarantine (sorry for the language but it’s true!!) pic.twitter.com/kBhNw1a8PC — Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) March 24, 2020

DeAngelo, 24, followed up the post with another questionable tweet after mentioning, “people don’t understand sarcasm.”

Since people don’t understand sarcasm, I’m not saying we shouldn’t be staying in. We def should be. Use the 🧠. — Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) March 24, 2020

While the youngster was just trying to connect and share his frustration with the Garden faithful, most social posts from professional athletes have been nothing shy of supportive and positive. Fans responded to both of DeAngelo’s tweets with mixed reactions. They also expressed their frustration in addition to their, well, sarcasm.

This isn’t a time for sarcasm and the entire hockey community would gladly see the Rangers back on the ice and in the Stanley Cup Playoffs — Ranger supporter or not.

Let’s not forget that the Broadway Blueshirt was having a career year on the ice prior to the NHL’s postponement. DeAngelo recorded 53 points while finding the back of the net 15 times and chipping in an impressive 38 helpers.

The pending restricted free agent should receive a significant payday after this season. Unless, of course, New York decides to trade the youngster while his value is high.

DeAngelo won over fans’ hearts after he earned his first career hat trick against the New Jersey Devils back in January. All in all, his potential sores each and every game.