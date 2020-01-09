New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo had himself a night, recording three goals and two assists against the New Jersey Devils.

New York Rangers 6 (21-18-4, 46 pts)

(21-18-4, 46 pts) New Jersey Devils 3 (15-21-7, 37 pts)

(15-21-7, 37 pts) NHL, Final, Box Score

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Jersey waters, Manhattan hat trick. This is the motto of Thursday night’s New York Rangers dominance against the New Jersey Devils.

Earlier in the day, the New Jersey club decided to mix it up a bit on Twitter with its crosstown rivals.

The Rangers, interestingly, did not respond. They, instead, waited until game time and allowed Tony DeAngelo to respond for them.

DeAngelo recorded a three goals and two assists in a record-breaking night (tying Brian Leetch for the most points in a game by a defenseman in franchise history).

It started early when Artemi Panarin notched the first goal of the game just 5:42 into the first period, his 24th of the season. DeAngelo picked up the secondary assist.

After Kevin Rooney of the Devils tied it at one goal apiece, Tony D. started his rampage. He tallied his first one near the midway point of the first period.

ICYMI: Tony and Kreids were 🔥 in the first. pic.twitter.com/hU0TVWGtxu — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 10, 2020

Perhaps DeAngelo’s best play of the night came on his second assist, a slap from the other end that resulted in a set play for Chris Kreider.

Tony + the boards + Kreids = a winning combo for the good guys. pic.twitter.com/VNvviTX3bW — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 10, 2020

Of course, these are the Rangers. No two-goal lead is safe. Blake Coleman scored twice to knot it up at three, the second of which came by controversy (with the net already knocked off its pegs before the puck crossed the line).

But that man again, DeAngelo, wasn’t done. Scoring twice in the second half of the second period, the kid picked up the hat trick before the third period commenced.

Tony out here making it look easy. The full hat trick ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XO3NEbHl2J — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 10, 2020

A Jesper Fast icing-on-the-cake goal ensured a Rangers victory.

Igor Shesterkin, starting his second-consecutive game, looked strong all night. He stopped 46 shots en route to his second career victory. Devils starter MacKenzie Blackwood managed just 20 saves before he was chased in the second period.

In addition to his five points, DeAngelo finished the contest with a +3, seven shots on goal and a blocked shot defensively.

The Statue of Liberty may reside in New Jersey waters, no doubt, but the Hudson Rivalry hat trick lives in Manhattan.

Jersey Waters, Manhattan Hat Trick. Tony DeAngelo has tallied three goals and two assists through two periods. Rangers lead the Devils, 5-3, at MSG. #PlayLikeANewYorker #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/TNAIspCrsX — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) January 10, 2020