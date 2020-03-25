The New York Jets have reportedly agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor.

General manager Joe Douglas keeps putting the pieces together for the 2020 New York Jets linebacker corps, and his latest move reunites C.J. Mosley with a former teammate.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, New York has agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor. The 27-year-old had been with the Ravens since the 2016 campaign.

The specific terms of the contract are still unclear at this time.

Baltimore originally signed Onwuasor as an undrafted free agent, a deal that was worth $1.62 million across three seasons. Onwuasor played his college ball at Portland State.

He played 57 total games with 32 starts across four seasons with Baltimore. This past year (14 games, six starts), he recorded 64 combined tackles with five tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

This move comes after Douglas agreed to one-year deals with linebackers James Burgess and Jordan Jenkins. The latter led the team with eight sacks last year, which was a career-high for him. Burgess, on the other hand, recorded a career-high 80 combined tackles in 10 games (all starts).

It’s yet to be determined who the official 2020 starters will be, but regardless, this unit of linebackers will be motivated to build off a productive 2019. Last season, the Jets defense was seventh in the league in total defense (323.1 yards allowed per game). This dominant statistic was because of guys like Jenkins and Neville Hewitt.

With Mosley looking to stay healthy and now Onwuasor in the mix, the Jets linebackers should be just as good if not better once the new season arrives.