J.B. Smoove of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” reps the New York Jets while addressing what you should do to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Social distancing and social isolation and have become two crucial and important terms in our world over the last month or so. Everyone should be taking part in either practice amid the tragic and unfortunate coronavirus outbreak. It’s ultimately up to us to stop the spread of this harmful disease.

Many celebrities are thus coming together to express the message that everyone should be staying inside. One of the latest is J.B. Smoove of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” who relayed the advice this week while repping some New York Jets gear.

“J-E-T-S Jets! Jets! Jets! Aye it’s your boy J.B. Smoove, No. 1 Jet fan in the world,” he says. “Those of you may know me from ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ but I’ve been doing my part around the house right now, just lampin’ and staying home. Now you guys [should] do the same thing. Stay at home, and stay strong. NYC all day…Jets. Jets. Jets.”

Smoove plays the very funny Leon Black on the HBO comedy created by Larry David, which just wrapped up season 10 on Sunday. The future of the show is unclear, as it’s still up in the air whether that was the final season.

The coronavirus outbreak has taken a number of 2020 sporting events away from us. It essentially led to the cancellation of March Madness, spring sports at the collegiate level, and the suspension of the NBA, NHL, and MLB seasons. And most recently, the International Olympic Committee decided to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to summer 2021 at the latest.

In order for this all to stop as soon as possible, everyone should be following Smoove’s advice.

Stay home. Stay strong. Stay safe.