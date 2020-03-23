EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 08: Ryan Griffin #84 of the New York Jets looks on prior to their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on December 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The New York Jets liked what tight end Ryan Griffin was able to do last year. Thus, they’ve decided to pick up his 2021 option.

Heading into this offseason, the New York Jets had a decision to make regarding tight end Ryan Griffin. Do they exercise his 2021 option? Do they decide against it? It was definitely a significant discussion when you consider what he was able to bring to the table in 2019.

But luckily for Jets fans, New York has decided Griffin will be in green for at least the next two seasons. Field Yates of ESPN reported the news on Saturday.

Griffin signed a three-year, $10.8 million extension in November of last year.

In the absence of Chris Herndon, who served a four-game suspension and then suffered a season-ending rib injury in November, Griffin played and started in 13 games last year. During that span, he caught 34 balls for 320 yards and five touchdowns.

It was the veteran’s first year in New York after spending six seasons with the Houston Texans. Back in 2013, Houston selected Griffin in the sixth round (No. 201 overall) of the NFL Draft out of the University of Connecticut. At the collegiate level, Griffin earned second-team All-Big East honors twice (2011 and 2012).

Whether Herndon is able to stay on the field or not, Griffin is definitely a reliable option to possess for the future. After what he was able to do for this offense last year, the Jets now realize that he and quarterback Sam Darnold could really build something special for the future.

