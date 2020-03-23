The New York Jets liked what tight end Ryan Griffin was able to do last year. Thus, they’ve decided to pick up his 2021 option.

Heading into this offseason, the New York Jets had a decision to make regarding tight end Ryan Griffin. Do they exercise his 2021 option? Do they decide against it? It was definitely a significant discussion when you consider what he was able to bring to the table in 2019.

But luckily for Jets fans, New York has decided Griffin will be in green for at least the next two seasons. Field Yates of ESPN reported the news on Saturday.

The Jets have exercised the 2021 option year on TE Ryan Griffin, per source. No surprise there, as Griffin – who signed an extension in November – made a really strong impression last season in starting all 13 games he played. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 22, 2020

Griffin signed a three-year, $10.8 million extension in November of last year.

In the absence of Chris Herndon, who served a four-game suspension and then suffered a season-ending rib injury in November, Griffin played and started in 13 games last year. During that span, he caught 34 balls for 320 yards and five touchdowns.

It was the veteran’s first year in New York after spending six seasons with the Houston Texans. Back in 2013, Houston selected Griffin in the sixth round (No. 201 overall) of the NFL Draft out of the University of Connecticut. At the collegiate level, Griffin earned second-team All-Big East honors twice (2011 and 2012).

Whether Herndon is able to stay on the field or not, Griffin is definitely a reliable option to possess for the future. After what he was able to do for this offense last year, the Jets now realize that he and quarterback Sam Darnold could really build something special for the future.