Wide receiver Robby Anderson is still waiting for the right deal and the New York Jets could benefit from his quiet free agency.

Despite being one of the best wide receivers on the free-agent market, Robby Anderson is still hanging in the wind. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the New York Jets are open to re-signing Anderson at the right price.

Originally, it looked like Anderson was going to cash in on a huge deal in free agency, but the market for the receivers has been awfully quiet. The strong group of wideouts in the draft has certainly played a factor in Anderson’s quiet free agency.

“At this point, he’s got to be thinking about getting the best deal he can from the Jets,” one prominent NFL agent told Vacchiano. “He can still get a decent deal for maybe one or two years, and then be back on the market when the (NFL salary) cap starts to go way up. He’ll still be young. Maybe his numbers go up and he can really cash in then.”

This could end up working out well for the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas. Without Anderson, Gang Green’s wide receiving corps is woefully undermanned. With holes at receiver and offensive line, Douglas will have a tough decision with the 11th pick in the draft.

Should he add more beef on the line to protect Sam Darnold or draft a weapon like CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, or Henry Ruggs III?

But if Anderson re-signs with New York, Douglas can go for one of the offensive tackles and look to snag a receiver in the later rounds. Douglas might end up going offensive line even if Anderson doesn’t re-sign with the Jets. However, bringing Anderson back into the fold would make his decision much easier.