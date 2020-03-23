Brandon Copeland has found a new home, as he’s reportedly reached an agreement to join the New England Patriots.

Looks like Brandon Copeland will stay in the AFC East next year, but not play in the same uniform as the last two seasons.

According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, Copeland has reached an agreement with the New England Patriots. The veteran linebacker portrayed his talents for the New York Jets from 2018-19.

BREAKING: The #Patriots have reached agreements with QB Brian Hoyer and former Jets LB Brandon Copeland today. This will be Hoyer's third tour of duty with in New England. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 22, 2020

The deal will be a one-year contract worth $1.1 million.

Copeland originally signed with the Jets prior to the 2018 campaign and then re-signed with them the following year. This past season, he played in 12 games (three starts) after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance policy. He recorded 42 combined tackles while on the field with five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

The 28-year-old will now perform for a Patriots defense that thrived all of last year. New England finished atop the league in both total defense (275.9 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (14.1 points allowed per game). He’ll join an outside linebacker corps that comprises of Tashawn Bower and Brandon King.

So who do the Jets have left when it comes to their linebackers?

Well, for right now, they employ Tarell Basham and Harvey Langi at the outside linebacker spots along with Avery Williamson and C.J. Mosley at inside linebacker. Both Williamson and Mosley will be looking to bounce back in 2020 after injury-plagued campaigns in 2019. The former missed the whole year with a torn ACL while the latter only played in two games due to a lingering groin injury.