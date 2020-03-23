Former Patriot and Titans running back Dion Lewis is joining the New York Giants on a short-term contract.

The New York Giants have found help for Saquon Barkley in the backfield. Monday, the team announced that they have agreed to terms with running back Dion Lewis on a one-year contract.

Lewis is a 29-year-old running back who has spent most of his career split between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

After stints with the Eagles, Browns, and Colts, Lewis found a home with the Patriots in 2015.

Lewis earned a Super Bowl ring in 2017 as part of a New England team that stormed back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

In 2017, Lewis ran for a career-high 896 yards with six touchdowns while adding 214 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions.

As a result of his breakout season, Lewis earned a four-year $20 million contract with the Titans before the 2018 season.

In Tennessee, Lewis ran for a combined 726 yards and hauled in 574 receiving yards but was let go by the team earlier this month to create cap space.

With the Giants, Lewis will provide Barkley help in the Giants backfield. He can be used often as a receiving back, and help the Giants pick up yards on third down at a higher clip.

In New York, Lewis will also reunite with Joe Judge. Lewis played under the new head coach for three seasons in New England while Judge was the special teams coordinator. Lewis helped return kicks in addition to his role at running back.

All in all, signing Lewis is a low-risk move for the Giants that can come with a high reward.

While Barkley is among the best running backs in the game, last season, he was forced to miss time with a high ankle sprain. Without him, the Giants running game lacked any production.

Now the Giants will have a reliable security blanket who can also serve as a complement to the superstar Barkley.