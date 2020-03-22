The New York Jets needed to bolster their cornerback room this offseason. As a result, they’ve reportedly acquired Pierre Desir.

After already parting ways with a few cornerbacks this offseason — Darryl Roberts and Trumaine Johnson — the New York Jets have reportedly decided to acquire a new one.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Jets have agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Pierre Desir, who the Indianapolis Colts recently released. Desir has been with a number of teams and is expected to start among this group of defensive backs.

SOURCE: The #Jets have agreed to a 1-year deal with CB Pierre Desir. There’s your new starting DB — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 22, 2020

The financial specifics of the deal are still unclear.

Desir originally came into the league in 2014 when the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fourth round (No. 127 overall) of that year’s NFL Draft. After two seasons there, he spent time with the San Diego Chargers (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016), and Colts (2017-19). Desir played his college ball at Washburn University and Lindenwood University, both of which are Division II programs.

The veteran now joins a group that includes Brian Poole, Bless Austin, Kyron Brown and former Colts teammate Nate Hairston. At 29 years of age, Desir will be the oldest and most experienced cornerback on the roster barring the acquisition of someone older.

This past season, Desir appeared in 12 games (11 starts) for Indianapolis. During that span, he recorded a combined 50 tackles (38 solo) with three interceptions and 11 passes defended. The latter-most statistic led the team and his trio of picks was also second behind Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard.

Desir will now join a mediocre Jets secondary that finished 17th in the league last year with 236.2 passing yards allowed per game. The group additionally tied for 17th with 25 total touchdown passes allowed.