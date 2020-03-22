New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello shocked fans by answering questions via Twitter mailbag.

New York Islanders fans likely learned what it entailed to cheer for the New Jersey Devils while general manager Lou Lamoriello manned Jersey’s front office for almost three decades.

The Hall of Famer always ran a tight ship in New Jersey and players didn’t experience the same media exposure as other skaters from around the NHL. Lamoriello wasn’t a spotlight person, either. It seemed he was never one to make public or media appearances and kept his distance from the fans.

What’s interesting is that Lamoriello and the Islanders hosted a mailbag via Twitter this past week. The three-time Stanley Cup champion GM answered a good chunk of questions from the orange and blue faithful.

You have questions. Lou has answers. #Isles President and GM Lou Lamoriello answered questions submitted by our fans right here on twitter. 📥 Read his replies👇https://t.co/NgLpZXwQRF — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 21, 2020

Considering that Lamoriello is notorious for flying under the radar, this was a unique and commendable experience for the fans.

While Lamoriello’s responses were what most avid hockey fans expected — brief and straight to the point — fans need to still appreciate this action by the organization considering the “lockdown” society across the globe is currently experiencing.

What were some interesting answers?

A few fans were clever and asked the mastermind some non-related hockey questions. Lamoriello expressed his interest in following the New York Yankees and his appreciation for reading books on leadership.

The legend even shared his top-secret morning routine, which includes a 5 a.m. workout in addition to making a quick stop at Starbucks — sorry Dunkin.

Fans can see the full mailbag here.