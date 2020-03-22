Colt McCoy is coming to the New York Giants to back up Daniel Jones and he’s perfectly suited for the role.

So far this offseason, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman hasn’t signed any of the flashy big-name free agents. Instead, he’s adding solid veterans to team-friendly contracts who can help the team rebuild from the 9-23 record during his tenure as Giants GM.

Gettleman used this same philosophy when it comes to Daniel Jones‘ backup. To fill the role, the Giants signed 10-year veteran Colt McCoy to a one year contract worth $1.5 million.

With the retirement of Eli Manning, it was pivotal to find a capable backup in case Jones goes down with an injury. After missing two games in 2019 with a high-ankle sprain, Jones has already shown he is not as durable as Manning.

There were some quarterbacks who are more talented than McCoy, but he fits what the Giants need to help mentor Jones. And if worst comes to worst, McCoy is a capable quarterback should Jones fall to another injury.

In his 10 seasons in the NFL McCoy has played for three teams, the Browns, 49ers, and the las six seasons with the Washington Redskins. For his career he has completed 560 out of 923 passes for 6,080 yards with 29 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Despite his playing experience and familiarity in the division, it’s not a lock that he’ll be the backup. As head coach Joe Judge has stated everyone will earn their position as McCoy will have to beat out Alex Tanney to be number two on the depth chart. However when you factor in that 923 pass attempts to Tanney’s 15, it’s safe to say he would be more comfortable with McCoy behind center is something were to happen to Jones.

In addition to his playing experience, here are a few reasons why McCoy who turns 34 in September is the ideal fit to be the backup to Jones.

He understands his role

As a competitor, every player in the NFL wants to play, but McCoy has become accustomed to being backup. The last time he started double-digit games in a season was back in 2011 in his second season. So he won’t have ambitions to supplant Jones which could cause friction in the locker room.

There’s no need for a quarterback controversy in New York. Take another backup option as an example. Marcus Mariota is looking for an opportunity to prove himself and win another starting gig. That’s not exactly the best situation for Jones.

He’s mobile

Although he’s not as mobile as he once was, McCoy can still make plays with his legs. For his career, he’s gained 497 yards on 130 rushing attempts, with two rushing touchdowns.

A good portion of the Giants’ offense will on Jones’ legs as he gained 279 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns last season. If Jones should go down with an injury, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett shouldn’t have to alter the game plan too much since McCoy is mobile.

He’s familiar with defenses in the NFC East

Although he only appeared in 11 games in his six seasons with the Redskins, he’s been in the film room and studied defenses in the NFC East. There have been some changes to the rosters of teams in the division, but the majority of teams’ starters remain intact.

Unless your team is winning in a blowout, you never want to see your backup quarterback on the field. But if something should happen to Jones, McCoy is more than capable of being productive.