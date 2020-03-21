The Brooklyn Nets have had a few memorable moments over the last couple of seasons and Spencer Dinwiddie has his favorites.

With the NBA effectively shut down due to coronavirus, fans are resorting to watching old games to quench their thirst for basketball. Brooklyn Nets fans have no shortage of thrilling wins to rewatch and Spencer Dinwiddie has four suggestions.

DLo Sacramento

Caris 51

Kyrie GW over Knicks Those are my 3 favorites no particular order. I’ll be locked in April 3rd! 🤙🏾 https://t.co/6TlWwxOCxa — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) March 21, 2020

In another tweet, Dinwiddie adds Brooklyn’s Game 1 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019 playoffs to the list. Although that win didn’t have the same dramatic ending as his first three, it was Brooklyn’s first playoff win since 2015. In other words, it deserves to be on the list for its historical significance alone.

Dinwiddie chooses a few good games, but there are others for Nets fans to watch. Here are a few that are flying under the radar.

Overtime win over Toronto Raptors — Dec. 7, 2018

Although the 2018-19 Nets season will always be one for fans to smile about, there was a point when it looked like Brooklyn was destined for a spot at the top of the draft lottery. After losing eight in a row and dropping to 8-18, the Nets took down Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in Barclays Center.

D’Angelo Russell’s 29 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s late defense on Leonard were crucial in the win. In fact, the victory sparked a seven-game winning streak and finished with a 42-40 record en route to a seventh-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

Overtime win over Detroit Pistons — Oct. 31, 2018

Another overtime thriller, but this time, Dinwiddie was the hero. Going against a team he was cut by—the Detroit Pistons—Dinwiddie wanted nothing more than to prove his old team wrong.

The guard with the chip on his shoulder hit big shot after big shot. Everyone loves a good revenge game. Dinwiddie took that to another level.

Win over Chicago Bulls — Jan. 31, 2020

There weren’t a ton of feel-good games for Nets fans to choose from the 2019-20 season, but one fleeting moment of brilliance from Kyrie Irving is enough to make the list. Although he only played in 20 games in his debut season with the Nets, he scored 32 or more points in seven of those games.

His best scoring performance by far came against the Bulls. He put up 54 points on just 23 shots. Yeah, that’s correct. Fifty-four points. Twenty-five shots.

His 19-for-23 night will go down as an all-time scoring performance in Nets history. The 2019-20 season is one for Brooklyn—and NBA fans—to forget, but Irving’s dominant night deserves its due.