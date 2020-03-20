The New York Jets aren’t nearly done making moves in free agency. As a result, they’ve decided to bring back linebacker Neville Hewitt.

Neville Hewitt proved his worth to the New York Jets in 2019, and the organization is now certainly rewarding him.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, New York has agreed to terms and is re-signing the 26-year-old linebacker. The contract will be a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Hewitt came up big for the Jets last year in the absence of C.J. Mosley. Gang Green acquired Mosley last offseason after he earned four Pro Bowl nods during his five seasons in Baltimore. Nonetheless, he played just two games in 2019 due to a lingering groin injury.

In 12 games (all starts), Hewitt recorded 75 combined tackles with six tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, three sacks, and two picks. Each statistic was a single-season career-high for him. His pair of interceptions additionally led the team.

Hewitt originally went undrafted in 2015 out of Marshall University and signed with the Miami Dolphins. After three seasons with them, which included 38 total games and seven starts, Hewitt signed a one-year deal with the Jets prior to the 2018 campaign. The rest is history, and now Hewitt could be around in East Rutherford for at least one more season.

Hewitt was part of a 2019 Jets defense that was overly successful in stopping the run. New York finished second in the league with just 86.9 rushing yards allowed per game. They additionally tied for ninth in the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns allowed throughout the entire season.