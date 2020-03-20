Could the New York Jets be on the verge of ending a decade-long search for a strong edge rusher? Jadeveon Clowney is down to three offers.

Gregg Bell of The News Tribune is reporting that star edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is weighing just three offers. The offers have come from the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets.

Bell reports that none of the offers are around the $20 million per year average mark that Clowney wants to hit. That has forced Clowney to consider one-year offers.

Bell claims that the lack of interest in Clowney stems from two problems, injuries and sacks. Clowney has never had a 10-sack season and that has turned teams off. They would prefer an edge rusher who compiles consistent sack numbers, especially at Clowney’s price.

Injuries are a bigger issue. Clowney has only played a full 16-game season once in his career. His 2019 season was hampered by a sports hernia that cost him time and later required surgery

Coronavirus has also made it difficult for teams to conduct physicals and have face-to-face interviews. Since teams don’t know how healthy Clowney is they are hesitant to give him big money.

Bell believes that gives the Seahawks an edge in negotiations. Since they have the most familiarity with Clowney and his health, they have a natural advantage in negotiations.

However, the Jets shouldn’t be counted out. General manager Joe Douglas loves a bargain, and Clowney on a one-year deal would certainly fit that description.

It should also be noted that the Seahawks have under $20 million in cap space right now. Signing Clowney would make it very difficult for the Seahawks to sign anyone else outside of their draft class. Not to mention they already signed pass rusher Bruce Irvin this offseason.

This could be the perfect storm that leads Jadeveon Clowney to Gotham.