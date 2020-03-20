A number of notable players have recorded multiple hat trick with the New Jersey Devils, but see who has scored the most.

Whether your NHL team is on the right side of a hat trick or not, the view of fans’ hats pouring onto an ice sheet is a remarkable sight.

The New Jersey Devils, who seemingly have always struggled to create offense, have witnessed 94 hat tricks in their team history. That total includes both the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, but with only five of those three-goal nights coming in the postseason.

With over 80 regular-season hat tricks that leaves Jersey’s faithful with one major question:

Which player has the most hat tricks in Devils’ history?

For starters, there are 15 different New Jersey skaters that have netted more than one hat trick since the team’s inception back in 1982-193. Then there are former fan-favorites such as John Madden, Randy McKay, Claude Lemieux, Mark Johnson (yes the player from the movie Miracle), Kirk Muller, Stephane Richer, Bobby Holik and Pat Verbeek who all recorded three or more hat tricks with Jersey’s team.

Let’s Czech that list again carefully because there was one skater left out and any average or diehard fan should know exactly who we’re referring to.

Future Hockey Hall of Famer Patrik Elias owns the most hat tricks in Devils’ history.

The Czech Republic native recorded eight hattys during his 19-year career with the Devils.

New Jersey’s all-time points leader (1025) netted his first hat trick on Dec. 5, 2000, against the Colorado Avalanche at the good ol’ Continental Airline Arena. Of course, the “A-Line” of Petr Sykora and Jason Arnott chipped in helpers on Elias’ feat.

The Devils even scared away the second-best goaltender in the world out of the net, after Patrick Roy allowed four goals in less than two periods of action.

Elias then earned two hat tricks later on that season and not far apart. The left-handed shooter earned one vs. the Edmonton Oilers on no other than St. Patrick’s Day (2001) and the third three-goal performance was posted against the Washington Capitals on April 3.

15 years ago tonight…our #DevilsDaily guest for Tuesday Jeff Friesen scored twice, Patrik Elias brilliantly set up a Grant Marshall goal (below) & Martin Brodeur picked up his 5th SHO of the playoffs as the #NJDevils took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals 3-0 over Anaheim. pic.twitter.com/st1y2lz2ET — Devils Insiders (@DevilsInsiders) May 28, 2018

For the record, the 2000-01 campaign was Elias’ best statistical season after No. 26 netted career-highs across the board with 40 goals and 56 assists for 96 total points.

Wow – fans miss those days, no?

The 1994 second-round draft pick later recorded his next four hat trick on home ice in front of the Jersey faithful.

Elias wasted no time making his mark on the 2001-02 campaign after posting his fifth career hat trick against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 18, 2001, and then less than one month later the Toronto Maple Leafs were victimized by one of hockey’s most underrated players at the time.

Prior to the Devils winning their third Stanley Cup championship in 2002-03, Elias displayed one of the most memorable games of his career vs. the New York Islanders on March 30, 2003.

The last time the Devils played on Thanksgiving Day, this guy assisted on a goal in the Devils’ 6-1 win at LA on Nov. 23, 2000. It was part of Patrik Elias’ 96-point season, and he would finish the season an NHL best +45. Happy Thanksgiving as we’re live in Montreal at 7p. pic.twitter.com/930VNc0zGA — Steve Cangialosi (@CangyManMSG) November 28, 2019

The fan-favorite netted a career-high four goals against goaltender Rick DiPietro and the Isles, while Continental Airlines Arena celebrated all afternoon long. Keep in mind that forward Scott Gomez earned assists on all of Elias’ goals – talk about classic.

Speaking of classic…Elias’ final two hat tricks were against notorious rivals in the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers. Then, future superstar Sidney Crosby witnessed Elias post a hat trick against Pittsburgh on April 5, 2006, while Elias waited another five seasons until he recorded his next hatty.

No. 26 earned his final, and third-career hat trick against the City of Brotherly Love on April Fools’ Day of 2011. Most might recall that was the season that the Devils had one of their worst starts in franchise history, but managed to have an impressive stretch of just one regulation loss from Jan. 9 until March 6 (23 games).

It might not be a surprise that Elias owns the most career hat tricks in team history, but fans can’t forget that he didn’t always lead the team in goals or points.

One thing for certain is that he was exciting to watch and his goal celebrations and joy on his face after he scored were priceless.