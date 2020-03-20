Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is staying busy during the NBA’s shutdown by partnering with California-based lender, Cred.

During the NBA’s current shutdown, some players are using the time off to focus on business ventures. It’s no surprise that Spencer Dinwiddie is among that group. The Brooklyn Nets guard is looking at a blockchain-based alternative to traditional banks.

Fans who have followed Dinwiddie’s career—or just follow him on Twitter—know that he’s a big proponent of blockchain. He’s partnering with Cred, a California-based license lender, to give NBA fans an opportunity to invest in cryptocurrencies.

The partnership will allow fans to invest in stablecoins and crypto assets at a 10% annual interest rate. Dinwiddie and Cred launched a partnership website for fans to go to directly.

“I believe blockchain can radically reshape the nature of financial services for the better, and the Cred team is well-positioned to make this happen,” Dinwiddie said. “I believe in Cred’s mission to provide more equitable and inclusive financial services to people, leveraging blockchain technology, and their team has unmatched expertise in capital markets, blockchain, and traditional financial services. This partnership comes at a critical time, where I can educate my fans on the power of cryptocurrencies and blockchain while they earn interest on their digital assets.”

“While Spencer Dinwiddie might be best known for his star power on the court, we here at Cred are proud to partner with such a dedicated entrepreneur,” said Dan Schatt, CEO and Co-Founder of Cred.

Without NBA basketball to fill the void, there’s time for people to focus on other things. Dinwiddie is obviously taking this time off to continue his foray into the world of cryptocurrency. Prior to this partnership with Cred, Dinwiddie made a splash in the cryptocurrency industry by launching an Ethereum-based platform.

Despite his off-the-court endeavors, fans would love to see Dinwiddie on the court again this season. The 26-year-old guard is having a career year for the Nets, averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game. Without Kyrie Irving for much of the season, Dinwiddie has picked up the slack in the backcourt.

Although the rest of the season is in peril due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Nets are currently the seven seed in the Eastern Conference. If and how the NBA will begin its season is still unclear at this point.

Until then, Dinwiddie has more than enough time to continue his ascent in the cryptocurrency community.